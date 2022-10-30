ñol

Zappy Zapolin Believes Psychedelic Research Has Come Of Age

by The Dales Report, Benzinga Contributor 
October 30, 2022 4:37 PM | 1 min read

On this episode of Trade to Black, we’re talking about the psychedelics industry coming of age with Zappy Zapolin, on the eve of Wonderland in Miami early next month. Wonderland is the biggest dedicated psychedelics conference that brings together some of the leading psychedelic founders, investors, therapists, practitioners, researchers, thought leaders, innovators, and media from around the globe. 

One of the topics of conversation is the emergence of ketamine as a powerful treatment option for certain mental illnesses. As a Schedule 3 drug, ketamineis more versatile for use compared to Schedule 1 drugs such as psilocybin and LSD, and hence, frequently used off-label.

On March 5, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a derivative of ketamine called esketamine, a nasal drip drug developed by Johnson & Johnson. The anesthetic made waves for its surprising antidepressant effect and was expected to become a big seller. However, due to certain disadvantages of the drug such as a required clinical visitation, it never quite gained mass adoption as some analysts had forecast.

However, new iterations of ketamine derivatives are changing the landscape and making administration much simpler. The promise of at-home use combined with breakthrough absorption technology—is giving ketamine a new look from the medical community. Zappy goes into detail regarding the research behind this.

Zappy Zapolin is also the founder of an organization named Mind Army, a 501c3 non-profit organization that’s fighting for the legalization of life-saving psychedelic medicines. The organization believes these medicines have been shown in medical studies and indigenous tribes around the world to save lives from the destruction of suicide, addiction, and depression.

 

Zappy Zapolin is a member from the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsKetaminepsychedelic medicineZappy ZapolinCannabisPsychedelicsMarkets
 

