Former Gov. Mike Huckabee's Bizarre & Factually Incorrect Video Blasting Cannabis Legalization

Arkansas' former Gov. Mike Huckabee, a former Baptist preacher, laid out the negative aspects of cannabis via a series of videos posted on the Family Council Action Committee website.

Huckabee said that legalizing adult-use cannabis in the state will help drug cartels and make money off "gullible people.”

“Unfortunately, you aren’t the one who is going to be making the money, drug cartels will,” Huckabee said. “And if you are one of those people that can sell the drug, maybe you’ll make a buck off of the gullible people who will somehow convince themselves this is absolutely harmless.”

According to the Arkansas Times, Huckabee said the state Supreme Court may have approved the ballot title but that doesn’t mean the justices agree with the substance of the amendment.

The justices “surely are intelligent people and they know the only people to really benefit from this, other than those who are going to be selling it at a high price and making a lot of money, are going to be the people who maybe sell snack foods to satisfy the munchies for people who are engaged in the use of recreational marijuana,” he continued.

In a second video against Issue 4, AKA the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment shows images of homeless people, drug addicts, syringes and statistics on marijuana-legal states.

Huckabee happens to be the father of Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who also opposes Issue 4.

Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group behind the ballot initiative to legalize adult-use cannabis has filed an appeal with the Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn a decision by the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners that prohibits the proposed amendment from getting on the November ballot.

Photo: Courtesy Of Matteo Paganelli On Unsplash