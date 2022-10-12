Psychedelics May Soon Get Therapy Operating Standards: Here's What APPA Is And Why It Matters

The current state of affairs seems to show that psychedelics-assisted therapy will eventually become part of the healthcare system for those suffering from a diverse range of mental and physical disorders, with most recent and noticeable examples in Alberta, Canada and Oregon.

Newly launched in the psychedelics space, the American Psychedelic Practitioners Association (APPA) is a not-for-profit organization led by psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, lawyers, professors, researchers and traditional medicine healers advocating for safe, effective and accessible care for people suffering from mental health conditions who can benefit from this type of professionally supervised therapeutic treatment.

The association will provide support, education, community and mentorship for the psychedelic community while building consensus around standards of care and training and ethical guidelines of practice.

Members will have access to a professional network, mentorship program, events and forums while founding members will take part in shaping the regulations and infrastructure for the therapy’s upcoming entrance into the US health system. The 15th Horizons Perspective on Psychedelics Conference in New York City will be the scenario for APPA’s call to action for individuals to join the organization.

APPA executive director Dr. Alex Cardenas stated the organization’s goal is to reunite “the dispersed and diverse psychedelic practitioner community” to further establish, develop and legitimize the field against ongoing negative stereotypes surrounding the use of psychedelics.

"By establishing standards, guidelines, and accreditation of training programs while also collaborating with partner organizations focused on certifying practitioners, we hope to reassure the public and policymakers that psychedelic-assisted therapy is an evidence-based and expert-informed option for their care that will be provided by trained and competent practitioners," concluded Cardenas.

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash