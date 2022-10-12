ñol

'Weedformance': Rapper Blasts His Audience With Cannabis Canon, Forget About The Fog Machine

by Nina Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 12, 2022 11:15 AM | 3 min read
'Weedformance': Rapper Blasts His Audience With Cannabis Canon, Forget About The Fog Machine

Rapper Chucky Chuck blasted his audience during his October 9th performance at the Kushstock music festival in Adelanto, California.

While rapping his 2019 track “Smoke That” his crew members blanketed the crowd with a custom cannabis cannon.

Chuck posted video footage on Instagram, saying “F*** a fog machine.”

The cannons were designed by ES Smokebusters out of leaf blowers and cooking pot strainers reported Consequence. The contraptions were stacked with enough weed and then fired up by enormous blowtorches.

Adelanto, in San Bernardino County, is among the most popular cities for cannabis businesses. Before 2016, the city’s main source of revenue was the “Adelanto Detention Center,” but when California legalized cannabis in 2016, the city embraced the green.

At the moment, Adelanto has no limit on cannabis licenses except for retail or delivery.

As a hot pot spot, the town seems like a perfect choice for this kind of weedformance

Photo: Courtesy of Raphael Schaller on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

