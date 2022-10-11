How Native Americans Successfully Use Ayahuasca, Peyote And Other Psychoactive Substances For Healing

In view of the numerous activities that took place for Indigenous Peoples’ Day and World Mental Health Day, this might be a good moment to dive into a discussion on the role psychedelics has played in this area for many years and the future their potential might hold, as scientific research seems to show.

Native Americans Take Peyote For Religious Practices

Peyote grows in the desert regions of Mexico and the southwestern United States. The top of this small, spineless cactus called Lophophora williamsii can be found above ground and harvested. Its chunks, which contain the psychoactive alkaloid mescaline, can be chewed or made into tea.

As a hallucinatory and consciousness-altering substance, peyote can induce visionary states -sometimes referred to as religious ecstasy- in ceremonial rituals. It is still used today by some tribes, such as the Huichol in Mexico and the modern-day Native American Church (NAC) for religious and medicinal purposes.

In fact, Mexican Indians have used the narcotic plant for over 20 centuries to cure many illnesses, while Native Americans -first southern plains tribes and later it spread north- began to utilize it within the last two centuries.

Ultimately, the establishment of the Native American Church in the beginning of the 20th century stood in the way of the US government’s attempt to ban peyote though current federal law allows its use among members of the NAC under the American Indian Religious Freedom Act (AIRFA).

It's Indigenous Peoples’ Day!

Quanah Parker is credited as one of the first important leaders of the Native American Church movement who fought for the ritualistic use of peyote. He gave dried peyote to Smithsonian Institute archaeologist James Moody for first scientific trials. pic.twitter.com/PjrcD8LgIq — Dennis McKenna (@DennisMcKenna4) October 10, 2022

Peyote's medicinal uses include external applications for rheumatism, wounds, burns, snakebites and skin diseases, and ingestion in the form of tea for illnesses like pneumonia, scarlet fever, intestinal issues, diabetes and colds.

Its dried crowns, or buttons, are commonly consumed in ceremonies, where the purpose is to hold a tribal gathering, usually led by a roadman, to heal a chosen ill individual. Despite this focus, all participants have the opportunity to better understand the nature of their own problems, thus peyote having a therapeutic effect.

Specifically, the Navajo people have a long history of the “peyote way” ceremony, a significant and sacred event in which participants are invited to connect with the spirit world, express gratitude and experience powerful insights.

Ayahuasca Vs. Peyote: What’s The Difference?

Although both peyote and ayahuasca contain psychoactive-hallucinogenic properties and have historically been used as medicine, they offer different experiences.

Peyote’s main ingredient is mescaline. Ayahuasca is a combination of two plants, Banisteriopsis caapi and Psychotria viridis, commonly known as DMT.

The mescaline in peyote causes hallucinogenic effects by stimulating serotonin and dopamine receptors in the central nervous system (CNS), specifically by interacting with 5-HT2A receptors which impacts how the body uses serotonin. Its effects on the brain can be felt within 30-90 minutes after ingesting it and can last up to 12 hours.

As with any psychedelic, the intensity and experience of peyote’s effects depend on several factors including the amount consumed, the individual’s mood and personality, the surroundings and expectations. Potential side effects include fever, chills, headaches, numbness, shivering, dizziness, sense of weakness, excessive sweating, increased heart rate or blood pressure, nausea or vomiting, altered perception of vision and body in space and time, hallucinations and inability to focus.

Lasting up to 10 hours, a peyote ceremony aims to restore the balance between physical, emotional, mental and spiritual realms. It usually involves prayers and spiritual practices for specific purposes like health, well-being and guidance. Its beneficial effect may last for up to six weeks -noticeably reducing depression and suicidal thoughts, among others.

The effects of DMT in ayahuasca can be felt within 20-60 minutes and may last up to 8 hours. Some side reactions might include euphoria, nausea and vomiting, increased heart rate or blood pressure, diarrhea, paranoia, anxiety, panic and tremors, among others.

This hallucinogenic brew made from the stem of the ayahuasca vine Banisteriopsis caapi and the leaves of the chacruna (Psychotria viridis) has also long been used among indigenous Amazonian groups for spiritual and religious purposes, in ceremonies where the healer drinks it for spiritual diagnosis, healing and clairvoyance. Nonetheless, its popularity has skyrocketed and today ayahuasca is being used worldwide to help control addictions, substance abuse, mental illnesses and general well-being.

Ayahuasca is said to tear down one’s emotional barriers, helping people see themselves or others in a new way, thus leading to improvement, growth, healing and freedom.

Which Indigenous Groups Use Ayahuasca?

The region of traditional Ayahuasca use is the Upper Amazon, aka the western part of the Amazon Basin and the western part of the Guiana Shield. Although assigning an actual number to the Amazonian ethnic groups is often difficult due to the task of defining whether neighboring similar communities constitute one ethnic group or more, as defined by language and common cultural characteristics. That said, approximately 160 indigenous tribes consume ayahuasca, each giving the drink a different name, preparation technique, composition, form of ingestion and within a specific ceremony.

Although the ingestion of its two components dates back centuries, brewing ayahuasca today is a relatively new “invention” based on the mixture of several, older traditions.

Facing ayahuasca’s recent popularity, responses from Amazonian communities and individuals vary, from seeing it as a profitable opportunity to opposition. In some cases, it may be seen as a responsibility to educate non-Amazonian users to be properly prepared for the spiritual experience.

Helping Protect Traditional Legacy

The encounter between Indigenous and Western cultures brings about changes and adaptations.

Both peyote and ayahuasca are found in nature. The growing interest of the non-indigenous population in recent years has generated claims regarding supply shortages and with it, a sense of identity expropriation though some Westerners perform their practices away from the original source and their attitudes toward healing differ from indigenous peoples.

On the other hand, some tribes welcome respectful non-native psychedelics users in their quest for personal and spiritual growth.

In view of the growing body of evidence, modern science is studying these naturally-occurring psychoactive plants for their medicinal properties as well as for the mystical experience they produce and which might hold a healing effect for mental health issues.

Photo courtesy of Luis Quintero on Pexels and Harbin on Wikimedia Commons.