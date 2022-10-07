New York Update: Will Psychedelics Achieve Legal Status In 2023? Details On A Newly Amended Bill

Democratic Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal's 2021 psychedelics bill was intended to delist psilocybin and psilocin as Schedule I substances. Nonetheless, on October 3, 2022, that same bill with additional stipulations broadening legal protection of adults possessing and using several psychedelics was filed, reported Marijuana Moment.

The revised proposal would legalize a larger list of psychoactive substances as well as supervised ceremonial and therapeutic practices with these natural plants and fungi for people 21 and older.

That is, while psilocybin, psilocin, DMT, ibogaine and mescaline would cease to be locally banned, non-profit and religious organizations would be entitled to grow and administer them.

Under the new bill, state and local police will not cooperate with or aid the US government or any agency in enforcing the federal Controlled Substances Act in cases related to potentially legalized psychedelics.

Drafted with contributions from several NY advocacy groups and cosponsored by Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon (D), the proposed bill was filed and referred to the Assembly Health Committee, ahead of the 2023 legislative session to begin next January, hopefully gaining broader support from lawmakers.

Photo courtesy of Zerbor and Chones on Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons.