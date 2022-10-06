Academy Awards Of Cannabis: Emerald Cup Celebrates Small Farmers, Announces Competition Categories & New Almanac

The Emerald Cup, viewed as a top trendsetter for the California cannabis market with its annual competition, provides a clear view of what cannabis connoisseurs will be demanding in the years to come. Over 180 Emerald Cup Awards were presented at the iconic Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood, California in May of 2022.

Who will take home the top honors in 2023? That journey begins this December when the entry window for the upcoming competition opens at the 2022 Emerald Cup Harvest Ball at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California.

Launching for the first time, all 2023 Emerald Cup Award winners and competition participants will be featured in the Emerald Cup Competition Almanac - a full spectrum compendium of cannabis cultivation data compiled by the Emerald Cup judging and its testing partner SC Labs.

A work in progress, the Almanac will grow year-by-year as an annual breakdown of hundreds of Emerald Cup entries including high-resolution photography, detailed genetic lineage, in-depth analysis on terpene content, specific notes taken by official Emerald Cup Judges, past awards, links back to the brand websites, and more.

Long History, Brave Small Cannabis Farmers

The Emerald Cup competition and gathering was first held nearly two decades ago in 2004 in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. Long before it was safe or legal, many local farmers brave enough to participate in those early days literally wore masks to the event to hide their identity from law enforcement or even from their peers.

This year, the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball will continue celebrating the small farmers by bringing back the 2022 Emerald Cup Small Farms Initiative, with more details scheduled to be unveiled on September 26th, 2022.

“Small farmers have been the backbone of every society going back to ancient times," Tim Blake, founder of the Emerald Cup, told Benzinga. "We celebrate small farmers for dedicating their lives to providing life-giving nourishment and life-improving medicines."

Details For Attendance Or Participation