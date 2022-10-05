EXCLUSIVE: Here's What Cannabis Consumers Are Looking For When Using The Plant For Mental, Physical Wellness Reasons

Dig Insights, a tech-enabled insight and strategy consultancy that offers cannabis companies “smarter insights across the innovation lifecycle,” and Upsiide, its proprietary innovation insights platform focused on helping researchers and marketers test ideas in a new, clever way, conducted a consumer survey focused on “wellness cannabis consumers” during the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago last September.

The study sought to find out which formats U.S. cannabis users prefer when focused more on physical and mental wellness.

Which products do US cannabis users prefer for their mental and physical wellness?

The Dig Insights study focused on determining the interest and commitment of U.S. consumers to different cannabis products. It seeks get an idea of the general landscape of U.S. consumers’ needs and wants for varying methods of cannabis consumption.

However, one segment ended up piquing the researches’ interest: “The Wellness Consumer.”

According to the report, the Wellness Consumer uses cannabis mostly or purely for mental and physical wellness reasons. About 25% of all cannabis users fall into this segment, compared to 30% who use it for solely for recreational purposes.

In this report you'll discover:

Which products the Wellness Consumers prefer

The niche products that have a greater opportunity for growth in the Wellness Consumer segment

Industry implications of targeting the Wellness Consumer

Opportunities on how to market your products to the Wellness Consumer

Methodology

Using Upsiide platform, Dig Insights conducted an online survey of U.S. 500 residents aged 21+ who have consumed of cannabis in the last 12 months.

The survey sample was balanced by age, gender and region to be representative of the national cannabis consumer population.

Check out the full report following this link.