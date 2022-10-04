Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Brings Cannabis Legalization Into Campaign With Visit To Weed Facility

Ohio Senate candidate and Congressman Tim Ryan (D) visited a medical marijuana grow facility in Youngstown, thus dropping a hot potato into his US senate campaign: legalization of recreational marijuana.

The 'Tim for Ohio' campaign released photos of Ryan touring Youngstown's Riviera Creek MMJ grow facility where the cultivation is a secret. Only the end product is allowed to be photographed. Ryan called the process “cutting-edge technology” and sees it being used to help feed the world, reported WKBN First News 27.

“The Defense Department will use something for military purposes that later become commercialized. That always happens, and so here it is. It’s about medical but pretty soon it’s going to be about growing food in a way that you can really increase your yields, and healthier food and less transportation,” said House Rep. Ryan.

“You don’t need to worry about the weather. It’d be a good thing. A lot of jobs.”

Is Ohio Pro Marijuana Legalization? Ryan Thinks It Should Be

In Ohio, where weed is legal for medical purposes only, cannabis “should also be legal for recreational adult use,” Ryan opined. “You can make sure the product is safe and not laced with fentanyl or some of these other things that are killing people. To me, I think we need to take that next step.”

Ryan’s opponent in the Senate race, Republican JD Vance has been mum on the issue.

$375M In Marijuana Tax Revenue Post Legalization

Meanwhile, research from Ohio State University revealed that recreational marijuana in Ohio could generate up to $375 million in annual tax revenue. The study used tax estimates from an initiated statute effort to legalize marijuana in the state via the November 2022 ballot.

Researchers estimated that Buckeye State would earn somewhere between $276 million to $375 million by the fifth year of operation.

Photo: Courtesy Of Matthew Bornhorst On Unsplash