Justice Dept Grants $1M To Non-Profits To Help Stem Teen Mental Health Issues & School Violence

A silent epidemic is moving across the country. Each year, from one in five children in the U.S., show signs or symptoms of a mental health disorder, be it depression, anxiety or substance abuse.

Despite a recent study led by Columbia University which found adolescent drug consumption in a descending trend, federal data tells us that not enough is being done to prevent teen drug use and abuse, especially in terms of education. The US Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics recently released a report that found at least 93 shooting incidents involving deaths at public and private schools took place across the US within the 2020-2021 period.

This number represents the highest in two decades and shows that school violence has done nothing but grow.

Teen suicide is on an ascending trend as well and is currently “the second leading cause of death among children, adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 years old,” according to that same study.

A collaborative approach is then the next step to be taken towards addressing these concerning issues.

According to NGO Stand4kind, nearly 80% of students who need mental health services don’t access them. And this typically is reflected in chronic absence, low achievement, disruptive behavior and eventual dropout. The not-for-profit organization precisely works to highlight the schools’ potential role in identifying these problems and helping to overcome them by breaking the stigma and providing training and resources.

Along with Community Change Foundation, Navigate360 and psychedelics company, Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. RVLWF, the four organizations have formed a task force to address the topic of school violence. Toward achieving that goal, they have received a $1 million federal stipend on behalf of the Department of Justice.

The "Preventing School Violence: Bureau of Justice Assistance’s STOP School Violence program grant will be used with Revitalist’s “REAP the Zone” athletic program and others seeking to enhance adolescent wellbeing by helping to reduce violent crime and prevent suicide in and around schools.

In a public statement, Revitalist CEO Kathryn Walker explained that she created the Revitalist and Community Change Foundation to work in conjunction with for-profit and non-profit partners “to bring positive change to our current environment.”

