EXCLUSIVE: Beckley Retreats' Successful $1.5M Seed Round To Expand Psychedelics Programs In Jamaica & Netherlands

Beckley Retreats has completed the first close of a seed round, earning a $1.5 million investment. The initiative was led by Iter Investments and joined by the Joe and Sandy Samberg Foundation and 5D World. The funds will help Beckley increase the number of its science-backed psilocybin programs in both Jamaica and the Netherlands so as to meet growing demand.

Co-founded by “the queen of psychedelics” Amanda Feilding and US army ranger veteran Neil Markey, Beckley’s offer consists of a 4-week virtual preparation protocol following a 5-day immersive retreat and a final 6-week virtual integration program.

The programs, based on scientific insights provided by Beckley Foundation’s long-standing research, include psilocybin ceremonies, breathwork, meditation, mindful movement and expertly-designed nutrition. The wellbeing and psilocybin retreats are equipped to receive individuals seeking personal development and spiritual growth.

These retreats are part of the expanding Beckley ecosystem, co-founded by Feilding who has co-authored over 50 peer-reviewed scientific studies. Feilding was a friend of and thought-partner to several psychedelic pioneers, including Albert Hofmann, Sasha and Ann Shulgin, and Terence McKenna.

Co-founder Neil Markey, a former captain in the US army special operations, began trying alternative well-being practices and psychedelics to treat his depression and PTSD.

After the closing of the round, Iter’s managing principal Dustin Robinson stated that Beckley Retreats is “a company that does meet our expectations” in terms of the fund’s investment criteria.

Robinson added that “Beckley Retreats is exactly what we’ve been looking for with a world-class team and an operational strategy that makes them poised to be the breakout leader in the retreat space,” and that Iter intends to further work with the organization in the building of “a scalable business model that provides transformational experiences to thousands of individuals.”

Contributing investor Joe Samberg said his foundation's goal is to support Beckley Retreats’ efforts to “build a trusted brand, scale the business, and ultimately make these transformational experiences more affordable and accessible to the broader population,” while also highlighting that the organization’s safe and secure setting is “helping foster a new paradigm for mental health and wellness; creating stronger human connections and community for all.”

Photo courtesy of Beckley Retreats in Jamaica.