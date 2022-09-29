Fire And Flower's Spark Perks Launches In Circle K Co-Located Store In Greater Toronto Area

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF , announced that in collaboration with its strategic partner, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ANCTF, that Spark Perks members can now experience a new way of shopping for cannabis in the Greater Toronto Area through Circle K's new co-located store in the Brampton market.

The co-located store is located directly adjacent to the Circle K at 1990 Steeles Avenue West, Brampton, Ontario. This location showcases a convenience cannabis store model and expands on the many products and services offered by the adjacent Circle K store including fuel, car wash, food, snacks and convenience items.

"This convenience-based shopping model is a major step change in the industry and provides a competitive advantage for both Fire & Flower and Circle K in the transformation of the cannabis consumer shopping experience," stated Stéphane Trudel, CEO of Fire & Flower. "Fire & Flower anticipates reaching a total of 10 Circle K co-located stores operating using its technology and brands within the next twelve months. The opening of this store in the GTA demonstrates our progress towards this goal and builds upon the two pilot stores that are already open and operating in Alberta."

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

