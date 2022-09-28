4Front Ventures Launches Its Premier California Cannabis Brand In MA, Here Are The Details

4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF announced the launch of its premier California cannabis brand, Island Cannabis Co., in Massachusetts. Following the company's acquisition of Island Global Holdings, Inc., a California-based producer of pre-rolls, flowers, and concentrates, the company began growing 11 new varieties of Island flowers at its facilities in Holliston, Georgetown and Worcester, Mass.

Island's 11 new strains include:

Project 4516; The Cypher; Banana Puddintain; Garlic Z; Star 91; Mimosa; London Pound Mints; TK-43; Wonka Bars; Cookies & Cream; and Grapes n' Cream. Each strain has been hand-selected for its genetic lineage, terpene profile, and potency. Island's new strains are available exclusively at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline reported Cannabis Business Times.

In the coming weeks, new Island strains are expected to arrive at partner dispensaries throughout the Bay State.

Leo Gontmakher, CEO of 4Front said: "After our acquisition of Island earlier this year, we quickly set out to strategically bring the very best the brand had to offer to our customers, and I couldn't be more pleased with how quickly and efficiently our team was able to deliver these popular California fan favorites to Massachusetts consumers."

He added that with the launch of Island in the Bay State, they're confident that "even the pickiest of cannabis connoisseurs will fall in love with these strains and that, as a whole, the brand will create a loyal following, just as it has in the Golden State."

The company will soon bring additional high-quality flower products from Island to Massachusetts in "the very near future, including larger format flower offerings and Island's best-selling prerolls and infused prerolls in singles and multipacks."

4Front president of Massachusetts operations and Island co-founder Brandon Mills said that they took the "best operational practices our team learned from years of cultivating and manufacturing in California, and married them with in-market expertise at our facilities in Holliston, Georgetown, and Worcester."

"Bringing together best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and production technology, we're delivering a premium cannabis value proposition, coast-to-coast," Mills concluded.

Photo: Courtesy Of Botanical Rising On Unsplash