Dutch Botanicals Partners With CCELL And Cookies For Live Rosin R&D Project

CCELL has formed a partnership with Dutch Botanicals, to develop an initiative to further the research and development of live rosin vaporizer cartridges.

Live rosin is a solventless cannabis concentrate, extracted via filtered ice and water, with heat and pressure completing the process. For this initiative, Dutch Botanicals will fill CCELL's 510 cartridges with formulated live rosin concentrate made with trichome and terpene-rich cannabis plants. Cookies will sell these products at its retail locations in Colorado and analyze consumer purchasing trends to better understand how people consume live rosin for vaping.

"We are excited about this partnership because it allows us to work with leading brands to educate consumers that CCELL's cartridges, which utilize revolutionary ceramic heating elements, can be used with a wide-range of oils including live rosin," stated Brad Li, global chief commercial officer at CCELL. "It is our mission to stay ahead of industry trends and continue to innovate atomization technology and vaporization products."

Jenny Tran, CEO of Dutch Botanicals, stated: "Living soil live rosin is one of the best combinations of organically grown cannabis and solventless extraction, as it preserves and presents cannabis terpenes as naturally as possible. Dutch Botanicals is proud to partner with CCELL and Cookies to offer more consumers a high-quality live rosin vaping experience."

Daniel Firtel, co-founder and president of TRP, stated: "We are excited to carry DB products in our Colorado Cookies stores and happy the batteries are catching up to the quality of the product to not burn the product."

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

TerrAscend And TRP Team Up To Bring Berner's Cookies Into Pennsylvania Cannabis Market