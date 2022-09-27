NextEvo Naturals Launches Water Soluble Revive CBD Complex Curcumin And Hemp Extract

NextEvo Naturals, a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, announced the launch of Revive CBD Complex Curcumin and Hemp Extract. Revive will provide consumers with the best possible experience through its THC-free, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free formula, says the company. Made with carefully selected, superior ingredients backed by science, Revive includes clinically studied CBD derivatives and curcumin and is made with 100 percent U.S.-grown hemp.

Revive CBD Complex Curcumin and Hemp Extract features the Company’s proprietary SmartSorb delivery technology that turns oil-soluble, premium hemp-derived CBD into a water soluble-like (water-dispersible) emulsion, which unlike competing products is backed by science. Recent results from a new pharmacokinetics study conducted in conjunction with Colorado State University’s Department of Health and Exercise Science found that NextEvo’s Smartsorb technology increased absorption into the body by over four times.

Curcumin, like CBD, is lipophilic and poorly absorbed into the bloodstream, therefore a different technology is utilized to enhance the bioavailability of curcumin. Piperine, a compound that is found in black pepper has also been clinically shown to be a natural bioavailability enhancer for curcumin.

The results of the study are consistent with NextEvo’s belief that its Smartsorb technology and scientifically driven product formulations offer the highest wellness value among product competitors. While many products contain simple CBD isolate or CBD dissolved in oil, the amount of CBD that the body actually absorbs into the bloodstream is significantly lower than if water-soluble CBD is present.

“The NextEvo Naturals team is committed to providing customers with products they can trust to not only give them the best experience available, but the healthiest as well,” said John McDonagh, NextEvo Naturals CEO and president. “We value transparency over misleading product claims and believe our customers deserve the best, which is why we are backed by scientific research. Revive CBD Complex Curcumin and Hemp Extract is another exciting release that stands as a testament to these values.”

Manufactured in an FDA-approved facility, Revive CBD Complex Curcumin and Hemp Extract promotes a healthy response to inflammation and is made with Curcumin C3 Complex with BioPerine allowing for 20 times more absorption.