Canopy's BioSteel Taps Another Professional Athlete - Soccer Star Alphonso Davies

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., which is majority owned by Canopy Growth Corporation CGC signed international soccer star Alphonso Davies to its growing team of athlete partners. As a part of the deal, he intends to promote the brand's lineup of zero-sugar hydration products to his global fan base via brand appearances and on social media. Fans can also expect to see Davies on limited-edition BioSteel products and point-of-sale assets at retailers in both Canada and Germany, where he plays for his world-renowned club team.

"Staying hydrated is key to staying healthy, both on and off the field, and the fact that BioSteel is clean and zero-sugar makes it the perfect fit for my hydration routine," stated Davies. "Heading into these important upcoming games, I'm excited to represent the brand and show off my favorite flavors to my community and fans around the world."

John Celenza, co-founder of BioSteel, stated: "Alphonso is one of the most exciting soccer players to watch right now, and we're thrilled to support him throughout his season and as he gears up to play on the biggest stage in sports in November. His global appeal and authentic relationship with our brand and products make him the perfect addition to #TeamBioSteel."

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.

