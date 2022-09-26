Planet 13 Expands Cannabis Cultivation In Nevada

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH announced the receipt of the necessary approvals to operate its 22,000 square foot Nevada cultivation expansion and the planting of the first harvest from new grow rooms ahead of the previously forecasted timeline of Q4 2022.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our supply of premium quality flower for our popular Medizin, TRENDI, and Leaf & Vine flower lines. The expanded cultivation will also support our TRENDI vape and concentrates and HaHa edibles which are among the top selling brands in their respective categories in Nevada," stated Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13. "I commend the team for their work getting this project done ahead of schedule enabling us to increase vertical integration, share of shelf at both the SuperStore and in the wholesale market, and ultimately profitability."

About Planet 13

Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which won a lottery for a social-equity justice involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois.

