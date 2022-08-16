Planet 13 Q2 Revenue Declines YoY But Grows Sequentially 10.6%, Here Are The Details

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH Q2 2022 revenues were $28.4 million, a decrease of 13.5%, compared to $32.8 million in Q2 2021.
Q2 Financial Highlights
-
Gross profit was $13.8 million or 48.7% as compared to $19.0 million or 57.9%
-
Net income before taxes of $0.9 million as compared to a net loss of $2.6 million
-
Net loss of $2.0 million as compared to a net loss of $5.6 million
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million
-
Cash of $52.6 million as compared to $61.6 million in December 31, 2021.
-
Total assets of $268.4 million as compared to $216.8 million in December 31, 2021.
-
Total liabilities of $35.5 million as compared to $43.1 million in December 31, 2021.
"Since we reported Q1 we've seen a material weakening of the consumer, which has impacted tourist spending in Nevada. Despite this, we have been able to maintain above 9% retail market share. We are taking steps as a company to improve resiliency in the face of this new macro dynamic," stated Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13. "During the quarter all of our brands held or gained share in Nevada according to research firm Headset. We also launched our owned brands in California for the first time, starting with the widely popular TRENDI products."
Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13, stated, "Q2 was a big quarter for advancing our growth initiatives. We secured our cultivation property in Florida. We entered into an option agreement to purchase the remaining ownership in our subsidiary which holds an Illinois dispensary license. In Nevada, consumption lounge legislation was finally passed and we've completed our premium, indoor cultivation expansion and are just waiting on final approvals. Our expansions are progressing according to plan and it is likely that a year from now we will have doubled our retail and state footprint."
Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash
Related News
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.