Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage

Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder.

Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline, Biomind seeks to create innovative nanotech delivery systems to treat psychiatric and neurological conditions.

The clinical study aims to establish the safety and tolerability of Biomind’s proprietary DMT formulation, while also evaluating side effects and how they might be originated through a number of physiological, behavioral and cognitive markers that will be collected before, during and after the trial.

“The results of this first part of the world’s first clinical trial to test an inhaled formulation of DMT are expected to be ready in October 2022,” said CEO Alejandro Antalich.

According to Antalich, the concentration-response trial’s design entails a fixed ascending two dose that allows DMT to directly enter the systemic circulation in approximately 10 minutes. This method bypasses the first-pass metabolism, a major problem for some routes of DMT administration.

Further, the reduction in experience duration would provide “a greater practical applicability to potentially deliver the psychedelic treatment in a supervised real-world clinical setting,” as Biomind’s CEO explained.

Photo courtesy of Anna Shvets on Pexels and Jynto on Wikimedia Commons.