This Is The Best Investment Research Firm In Cannabis In 2022, According To Industry Experts

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
September 23, 2022 11:25 AM | 1 min read
Viridian Capital was the winner of the Best Investment Research award at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

The awards were voted on by a panel of industry leaders including operators, investors, lenders and service providers.
The award was in recognition of the value of the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker, which since January 2015 has tracked and analyzed capital raise and M&A activity in the global Cannabis, CBD and Psychedelics sectors. The Deal Tracker has become a trusted source of data and market intel for companies, investors, lenders and acquirers to make informed capital allocation decisions.

In the picture above, Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Benzinga, presents the Best Investment Research award to Scott Greiper, President and Founder of Viridian Capital.

Benzinga stated, “Viridian has collected and aggregated the world’s largest database of cannabis deals.”
About Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

Viridian Capital Advisors was established in 2014 as one of the first, and now leading, corporate finance and M&A practices in the legal cannabis industry, representing companies, investors, sellers and acquirers. Through our broker-dealer, Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., our investment banking practice raises capital, executes M&A transactions, provides corporate restructuring and performs sophisticated financial modeling for our clients. Our strategic advisory practice builds Boards of Directors, financials models, sophisticated valuation analyses, and business development opportunities for our clients. Leveraging our team’s decades of high-level operating and transactional experience in a variety of emerging sectors, we provide comprehensive strategic and financial solutions that assist cannabis enterprises in realizing their full potential.
Photo: Mediamodifier by Pixabay Washarapol D BinYo Jundang by Pexels and Billion Photos by Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

