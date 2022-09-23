This Is The Best Investment Research Firm In Cannabis In 2022, According To Industry Experts

Viridian Capital was the winner of the Best Investment Research award at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Illinois.
The awards were voted on by a panel of industry leaders including operators, investors, lenders and service providers.
The award was in recognition of the value of the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker, which since January 2015 has tracked and analyzed capital raise and M&A activity in the global Cannabis, CBD and Psychedelics sectors. The Deal Tracker has become a trusted source of data and market intel for companies, investors, lenders and acquirers to make informed capital allocation decisions.
In the picture above, Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Benzinga, presents the Best Investment Research award to Scott Greiper, President and Founder of Viridian Capital.
Benzinga stated, “Viridian has collected and aggregated the world’s largest database of cannabis deals.”
About Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC
