The Parent Company To Enter Maryland Cannabis Market Via Exclusive Partnership With Curio Wellness

TPCO Holding Corp. GRAMF GRAM has entered into an exclusive brand licensing and cultivation and production agreement with Curio Wellness, to bring the company's brands and top-quality products to the State of Maryland, with anticipated market launch in late 2022.

Initial brands to be introduced under the terms of the licensing agreement include Monogram, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana, Deli and other TPCO owned brands, in a variety of product form factors including jarred fresh flower, pre-rolls, premium vapes, and infused gummies and chocolates. Some of the products will feature signature strains of cannabis cultivated by Curio in collaboration with The Parent Company. The Parent Company brands are expected to initially be available at Curio's Far & Dotter dispensaries, with broad wholesale distribution to dispensaries across the State to follow.

"We are thrilled to complete our first out of state expansion and excited to introduce Maryland to our high-quality branded products," stated Troy Datcher, CEO, and chairman of The Parent Company. "Curio's premier indoor-grown cannabis, cGMP certification, and proven execution make them a great partner to provide Maryland's patients with access to our well-known California brands."

Under the terms of the licensing agreement Curio will exclusively manufacture, distribute, market and sell the company's branded products in the state of Maryland according to the product specifications and quality standards as established by The Parent Company. The licensing agreement has an initial term of four years with further renewal terms and anticipates a potential expanded partnership into additional states.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co, Sensi Media, 4Front Ventures, BellRock Brand

The Parent Company Taps Ex MedMen COO, Roz Lipsey, As Executive Vice President Of Operations & Wholesale

EXCLUSIVE: Jessie Grundy Of Peakz On How He Caught Jay-Z's Eye