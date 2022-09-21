Canonic Launches Its High THC Medical Cannabis Products In Israel

Canonic Ltd., focused on the development of medical grade cannabis products and a wholly owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. EVGN EVGN, is launching its second-generation products in Israel. The design of the new products leverages market feedback since Canonic's launch of its first-generation products in Israel in September 2021. The first new product from the second-generation product-line is expected to debut for patients in early October 2022. The rest of the second-generation product line will follow during the last quarter of the year through the first quarter of 2023.

Canonic's second-generation products are characterized by high THC and terpene profiles. The new products were developed through breeding programs carried out by Canonic in the last two years and include the use of proprietary sets of novel genetic markers developed in collaboration with Evogene using its GeneRator AI tech-engine.

Arnon Heyman, CEO of Canonic, stated, "We are happy to have reached this milestone, representing the fruits of our development work over past years. We have succeeded in increasing the cannabinoid and terpene concentration, known to relieve many symptoms and improve overall well-being, meeting patient demands within a concise time frame. This was enabled using advanced computational technology, in combination with proprietary sets of novel genetic markers and other advanced breeding methods, developed by Canonic and Evogene. In addition, the announcement we published last week regarding the licensing agreement for the commercialization in Europe of two next-generation cannabis lines by GroVida, is supporting proof of the uniqueness and commercial potential of the new generation of products developed by Canonic."

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

