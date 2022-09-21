ñol

Water Ways Delivers And Installs A New Water Purification System For Farmers In Ethiopia

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 10:51 AM | 2 min read
Water Ways Delivers And Installs A New Water Purification System For Farmers In Ethiopia

Water Ways Technologies Inc. WWT WWT has installed a water purification system for the benefit of drinking water for farmers in remote areas in Ethiopia. The project amounted to CA$130,000 ($97,000) and revenue was recognized in full.

The system is based on a filtration and purification system that received approval after being used in hospitals. Water Ways believes that the system is more economical and less expensive than competing systems and has many environmental benefits. The system can supply drinking water to over 5,000 people per day. Water Ways’ target is to install more systems in remote parts of Ethiopia where drinking water is scarce and irregular.

Ohad Haber, Water Ways CEO stated: "The Water purification and filtration system is very unique and maybe a new way to deliver drinking water to many parts in Africa where water is scarce. This is part of Water Ways mission to make efficient use of water."

About Water Ways Technologies
WWT through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. WWT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, WWT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: Projects business unit and Component and equipment sales unit.

WWT is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. WWT’s irrigation projects include vineyards, cotton fields, apple and orange orchards, blueberry, medical cannabis growers, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over fifteen countries.

Photo: Courtesy of Water Ways Technologies Inc.

