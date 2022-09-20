Craft Cannabis Workers Unite! The US National Craft Cannabis Coalition Announce Its Formation

When Karl Marx and Frederich Engels popularized Flora Tristan's famous phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in 1848, they sought to abolish the bureaucratic state and seize the means of production. In 2022, a national coalition of craft cannabis is aiming for a closer goal within capitalism, in the US: carving a space in regulations for small craft cannabis workers in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.

To that end, six state-level advocacy organizations representing over 1,000 small and independent commercial cannabis producers across the United States announced on September 20 the formation of the US National Craft Cannabis Coalition (NCCC).

Differentiated Markets

The NCCC was formed to advance state and federal policies that support small cannabis producers and the development of a differentiated market for regulated, small-batch craft cannabis products.

The Coalition groups cannabis trade associations, advocacy groups and cooperatives across the country—including Origins Council (CA), F.A.R.M.S. Inc. (OR), Washington Sun & Craft Growers Association (WA), Vermont Growers Association (VT), Maine Craft Cannabis Association (ME), and Farm Bug Co-Op (MA).

“Across the United States, thousands of small cannabis farmers and manufacturers have received licenses to operate under state-legal cannabis frameworks with many others seeking to enter the legal market,” said Amanda Metzler, president of F.A.R.M.S. Inc., Oregon’s Cannabis Farm Advocates. “These producers operate on a much smaller scale than traditional agriculture with many cultivating less than an acre of total canopy. With federal legalization on the horizon, it’s critical that craft cannabis producers organize across state lines to ensure that federal policy includes a level playing field for small and independent businesses.”

NCCC Supports The SHIP Act

Upon its formation, the NCCC announced its strong support for the SHIP Act, which was introduced on Sept. 14, 2022, by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA).

“The SHIP Act would ensure that small cannabis producers have the ability to ship their products directly to consumers across the United States, mirroring existing efforts in other craft agricultural industries such as America’s world-renowned artisanal wine industry, where the ability to ship products directly to consumers has been the cornerstone of ensuring market access for small producers,” reported the NCCC in a press release.

“An equitable federal cannabis legalization framework must prioritize a diverse marketplace, consumer and patient access, and low barriers to entry into the legal market from day one,” said Mark Barnett, policy director at the Maine Craft Cannabis Association. “Legally recognizing cannabis farming as agriculture, and allowing craft cannabis producers to sell directly to consumers, are essential to building a framework that can meet the needs of small operators, consumers, and patients across the U.S. as cannabis becomes federally legal.”

Imagen de 12138562 en Pixabay.