Flowhub Launches New Configurable Platform For Cannabis Dispensaries

Flowhub, a cannabis software company for dispensaries, launched Maui, a new product offering underpinned by over 8 years of national industry expertise. Maui is a flexible, and performant solution focused on helping cannabis retailers increase profits and operate more efficiently. Based on benchmark data from live customers, the platform's brand new backend architecture is more than 20x faster than Flowhub's legacy application, allowing dispensaries to accelerate growth and increase transaction volume.

Flowhub Maui is an open, configurable system that allows businesses to integrate a custom tech stack on their choice of hardware, whether that's iPads, Macs, or PCs. Dispensaries can set up their stores to match a growing diversity of retail environments and feel confident in the ownership, security, and accuracy of their data. This flexibility is essential for dispensaries to build competitive brands and execute frictionless operations.

Notable benefits of Maui include:

With the no-code app interface, Maui simplifies compliance with the vital ability to adjust regulatory settings to meet ever-changing state-by-state requirements in minutes.

Multi-state operators can now access all dispensary locations from one login to manage inventory, settings, reports and data across all locations and state lines.

Maui reduces overhead associated with track-and-trace inventory management. It has a two-way Metrc integration allowing for easier batch imports and one-click discrepancy resolution. These enhancements have led to more than 40% efficiency gains on average for dispensaries, according to Flowhub data.

Maui provides a single source of truth for all inventory items across locations with its unified product catalog .

Dispensaries on Maui may offer consumers more convenient ways to pay with a selection of compliant cashless payment solutions , including integrated Flowhub Pay and a recently announced ACH solution in partnership with Aeropay . Flowhub data shows that the average dispensary increases revenue by more than 30% on every non-cash transaction.

Dispensaries can automate virtually any type of promotion with advanced rules like AND/OR logic for BOGOs and stack or override permissions.

Flowhub mobile apps, including, Greet and Stash, are compatible with Maui, as well as the Flowhub exclusive Nug Pro mobile scanners and commonly used modern mobile hardware like iOS devices and Surface tablets, to allow for increased efficiencies and integration across the platform.

Maui will be available in all active Flowhub markets, including the company's recently entered markets, New Jersey, West Virginia and South Dakota.

"Flowhub has been supporting cannabis retailers since the beginning and with Maui it shows. They have used their experience to make the application intuitive and easy to use, and we were blown away by how quickly Flowhub was able to have us ready for compliant cannabis retail in South Dakota," stated Kittrick Jeffries, CEO/co-owner of Puffy's Dispensary. "We opened our first of 11 dispensaries, and Maui makes it that much easier. Maui eliminates redundancy and streamlines the process to get cannabis to our customers/patients as fast as we can."

Photo: Courtesy of Flowhub

