Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Q3 2022 Dividends

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read
Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Q3 2022 Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange IIPR focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2022 dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock. The common stock dividends declared for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, of $6.80 per common share represent an increase of $1.34, or 25%, over dividends declared for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

Additionally, IIP announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share of IIP’s 9.00% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

The dividends are payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Posted In: CannabisNewsDividendsMarkets

