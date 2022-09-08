Arcview Partners With Hoodie To Enhance Its Cannabis Market Research Assessments

Hoodie Analytics, a U.S. based cannabis data and technology firm delivering insights into market performance and competitive intelligence, and Arcview, a vertically integrated financial and consulting services firm supporting the cannabis, hemp, and psychedelic industries, entered into a strategic partnership. The strategic partnership makes Hoodie Analytics the exclusive retail data provider for The Arcview Group.

“As the first company to provide daily North American coverage of cannabis sales activity, Hoodie saw immediate synergies with The Arcview Group given the investor and operator audience looking for leasing market insights and best practices,” stated Wes Shepherd, Hoodie’s CEO. “We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the Arcview community.”

David Abernathy, principal of Arcview management consulting & market research, stated: "It's not everyday that a cannabis company brings something truly revolutionary to the table. Hoodie's platform enables us to perform strategic analysis in ways that simply were not possible before. By joining forces, we again expand our scope of services and deepen the impact we can make for our client's success.”

Hoodie Analytics insights will power Arcview’s market research assessments. The Hoodie Analytics team will be supporting Arcview publications, events, consulting engagements, and research projects through their daily, store and item level information that covers every U.S. state and Canadian province. Additionally, Hoodie’s GeoLocation services will allow Arcview to begin analyzing dispensary and brand loyalty, demographic demand drivers, and even new store and product opportunities.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Matthias Zomer via Pexels and squarefrog via Pixabay

