Cogent Teams Up With Green Check Verified To Equip Cannabis Businesses With FinTech Solutions

Cogent Bank has partnered with Green Check Verified, a cannabis banking solutions provider, to offer its full suite of products and services to the entire supply chain of businesses within the cannabis banking ecosystem.
With the climate around cannabis banking clearly shifting, more financial institutions are participating in the industry, while financial offerings are being provided to legal cannabis businesses.
Despite progress, these legal businesses still have substantial financial services needs that have not been met.
Cogent is rolling out a program that treats cannabis businesses like any other client. This includes providing deposit and treasury management services and even certain types of loans that have been notoriously difficult to obtain in the industry.
"As more businesses in the southeast look to enter the legal cannabis market, having access to sustainable financial services at established regional banks like Cogent are critical to a company's success," Green Check Verified CEO Kevin Hart told Benzinga.
"Even as federal legalization inches closer towards becoming a reality, that doesn't mean lawmakers will make it any less complex for cannabis businesses. The reality is that even as the climate around cannabis banking softens, we should still expect to see even more rules and regulations in a post-prohibition environment," he added. "By partnering with a highly regarded financial institution like Cogent, we're ensuring that these emerging businesses are both financially supported and legally compliant every step of the way today and in the future."
Cogent's clients can tap into GCV's platform, which serves as a complete, end-to-end program management solution for the bank while reducing the compliance burden placed on cannabis businesses.
GCV counts over 100 U.S. banks and credit unions as customers and has over 2,000 cannabis businesses on its platform.
Photo: Courtesy of geralt and Kindel Media by Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.