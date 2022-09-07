San Francisco: Psychedelics Finally Decriminalized, Here's The New Resolution

On Wednesday, a measure urging the local police to deprioritize psychedelics possession and consumption by adults was unanimously approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.
Originally introduced by supervisors Dean Preston (D) and Hillary Ronen (D) and supported by Decriminalize Nature San Francisco, the resolution’s approval is a major step which does not directly translate into changes in local criminal justice policy.
Nonetheless, it deems that city resources should “not be used for any investigation, detention, arrest, or prosecution arising out of alleged violations of state and federal law regarding the use of Entheogenic Plants listed on the (...) Schedule 1 list,” and for city officials to “instruct” state and federal peers to support psychedelics decrim as well.
The resolution also notes that California has already begun discussions on the decriminalization of possession of small amounts of several psychedelic substances through state Sen. Scott Wiener (D)’s bill.
Copies of the measure will be delivered to local police, the district attorney’s office, California lawmakers, U.S. House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).
“San Francisco joins a growing list of cities and countries that are taking a fresh look at these plant-based medicines, following science and data, and destigmatizing their use and cultivation. Today’s unanimous vote is an exciting step forward,” said supervisor Dean Preston.
"We are so thrilled to announce that our resolution to decriminalize plants medicines and psilocybin mushrooms passed in San Francisco. May compassion and love prevail here and everywhere! Thank you @DeanPreston and @HillaryRonen for the bravery and intelligence!", tweeted Decriminalize Nature San Francisco.
