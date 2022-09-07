ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Verano Completes Acquisition Of Two Cannabis Dispensaries And Cultivation Facility In Nevada

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 10:55 AM | 1 min read
Verano Completes Acquisition Of Two Cannabis Dispensaries And Cultivation Facility In Nevada

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO closed its transaction to acquire all of the equity interests of WSCC, Inc., d/b/a Sierra Well, adding two operational dispensaries and an active cultivation and production facility in Nevada, along with two real estate properties in Carson City and Reno. The acquisition, increases Verano’s vertically-integrated Nevada operations to five active dispensaries and two cultivation and production facilities that are geographically spread across the state’s key population and tourist regions.

“Today signifies a huge step forward for our business in Nevada, a state that we have long considered a core growth market and key piece of our operational footprint,” stated George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. “Gaining a presence in Reno and Carson City provides Verano with comprehensive retail and distribution opportunities in Northern Nevada that compliment our current operations in the Las Vegas area. With a growing population, booming tourism and an abundance of natural beauty, we look forward to a bright future in the great state of Nevada.”

Transaction Details
With the consummation of the transaction, Sierra Well is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The transaction includes in total two medical cannabis cultivation licenses; two adult-use cultivation licenses; two medical cannabis dispensary licenses; two adult-use dispensary licenses; one medical production license; one adult-use product manufacturing license; and one adult-use distribution license.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of patternpictures, lindsayfox via pixabay

Related News

Unions Make Inroads In Cannabis Industry With Latest Dispensary Joining The Ranks

Lantern Bolsters Board With Columbia Care VP, Verano Taps M&A Pro, And Other Key Exec Moves

Cannabis Workers Unionization Train Is Speeding Up As Ascend Dispensary In Boston Joins Teamsters

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: George ArchosSierra WellCannabisNewsSmall CapMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.