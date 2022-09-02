Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand 'Tyson 2.0' To Launch In Missouri In Partnership With Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies MO, Inc., a cultivator and producer of medical cannabis products, entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with TYSON 2.0, a cannabis brand formed with iconic boxer, entertainer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson.

The agreement will grant Organic Remedies exclusive licensing rights in Missouri to the TYSON brand which includes the company’s second celebrity in-house brand, Ric Flair Drip Cannabis, acquired by TYSON 2.0 in March of 2022. The partnership will also provide access to TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip Cannabis’ selection of genetics for cultivation at the Organic Remedies cultivation facility in Chaffee, Missouri. Organic Remedies’ facility comprises approximately 30,000 square feet of indoor cultivation and over 10,000 square feet of processing and production space.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with TYSON 2.0,” stated Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies. “With our commitment to unlocking the untapped potential of medical cannabis therapies, combined with TYSON’s innovative and high-quality cannabis products, we will continue to be leaders in Missouri by providing a superior patient experience.”

To date, TYSON 2.0 products are available for purchase at dispensaries and retail locations across Colorado, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Washington D.C., Ohio, Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Washington, and select provinces in Canada, with plans to expand in additional regions through Q3 and beyond.

“Thanks to our new partners at Organic Remedies, medical patients across the state of Missouri will soon get to experience the highest quality cannabis products available in the market cultivated with TYSON 2.0’s top-rated genomes,” stated Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0.

Chad Bronstein, co-founder, president, and chairman of TYSON 2.0, stated: “Through our strategic partnership with Organic Remedies, Missouri’s leading medical cannabis cultivator and producer, we look forward to expanding our nationwide footprint and bringing the highest quality of TYSON 2.0 products to Missouri patients in need. Registered patients in Missouri will soon have access to the full selection of premium TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products to enhance their health and wellbeing.”

