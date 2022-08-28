[Video] The Demand For Cannabis Is Real And It's Not Slowing Down, Says This Exec

It's all about building capacity, says Dr. Chanda Macías. "The demand is real and it's not slowing down."

Transcript (auto-generated)

capacity building capacity building

capacity building

um you know we i am in multiple states

and even in my new estate west virginia

we just have to expand rapidly

continuously just to keep up with the

demand that we see in our patient

populations and so what we see in

national averages is the exponential

growth of patients that are becoming

part of our programs whether they're

medical or adult use what we see is that

the demand is real and it's not slowing

down

and so

learning to adapt practices that will

keep up with that patient demand is

really the key

and not over building or i'm creating

too much capacity in a new market but

also just growing organically with the

marketplace and it sees your bottom line

but it also serves the patient

population