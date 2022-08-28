ñol

[Video] The Demand For Cannabis Is Real And It's Not Slowing Down, Says This Exec

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 28, 2022 3:23 PM | 2 min read
[Video] The Demand For Cannabis Is Real And It's Not Slowing Down, Says This Exec

It's all about building capacity, says Dr. Chanda Macías. "The demand is real and it's not slowing down."

Transcript (auto-generated)

capacity building capacity building
capacity building
um you know we i am in multiple states
and even in my new estate west virginia
we just have to expand rapidly
continuously just to keep up with the
demand that we see in our patient
populations and so what we see in
national averages is the exponential
growth of patients that are becoming
part of our programs whether they're
medical or adult use what we see is that
the demand is real and it's not slowing
down
and so
learning to adapt practices that will
keep up with that patient demand is
really the key
and not over building or i'm creating
too much capacity in a new market but
also just growing organically with the
marketplace and it sees your bottom line
but it also serves the patient
population

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CCCChanda MaciasCannabisNewsExclusivesMarkets

