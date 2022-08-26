[Video] These Are The Things Investors Should Think About When Looking At Cannabis Stocks, According To CNBC's Tim Seymour

What should investors pay attention to during the next wave of investing in cannabis?

According to Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS, more subsectors will develop as the industry goes global.

Transcript (auto-generated)

um in terms of you know

things that i i think investors should

also be thinking about with regards to

uh the next wave of investing in in

cannabis it's very clear you know we're

going to continue to see

uh more sub-sectors develop i think the

the

the REIT sectors now been a relatively

uh broad place

again on a relative basis to invest in

cannabis um

the retail space as it relates to

the hydroponics retailers and the the

picks and shovels i think we're going to

start to see a lot more as it relates to

to technology but as it relates to where

there is software and where there are

erp and logistics and and some of those

sectors that i think

it was exciting to think about them

early on but really there was almost

nothing to do

um i think you know the important thing

for investors to remember is also where

i say this all the time but where global

markets

and and

are still going to push this sector

around