See Ad Disclosure

[Video] These Are The Things Investors Should Think About When Looking At Cannabis Stocks, According To CNBC's Tim Seymour

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 26, 2022 11:34 AM | 2 min read

What should investors pay attention to during the next wave of investing in cannabis?

According to Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS, more subsectors will develop as the industry goes global.

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Tim Seymour and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

um in terms of you know
things that i i think investors should
also be thinking about with regards to
uh the next wave of investing in in
cannabis it's very clear you know we're
going to continue to see
uh more sub-sectors develop i think the
the
the REIT sectors now been a relatively
uh broad place
again on a relative basis to invest in
cannabis um
the retail space as it relates to
the hydroponics retailers and the the
picks and shovels i think we're going to
start to see a lot more as it relates to
to technology but as it relates to where
there is software and where there are
erp and logistics and and some of those
sectors that i think
it was exciting to think about them
early on but really there was almost
nothing to do
um i think you know the important thing
for investors to remember is also where
i say this all the time but where global
markets
and and
are still going to push this sector
around

Tim Seymour

