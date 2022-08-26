Cannabis Must Be Safely Secured In Homes, Lawmaker Urges - But What About Guns And Alcohol?

Following recent reports about children accidentally consuming cannabis edibles and ending up in a hospital, Republican assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney of New Jersey is once again calling for safer cannabis storage in homes.
“After reading reports and hearing anecdotal evidence of increased cases of children and teenagers being rushed to hospitals and contacting poison control centers due to ingesting edible cannabis products, I cannot stress the importance of this bill enough,” Rooney stated. “If adults choose to purchase legally distributed cannabis products, that is their prerogative under the new state law, but they must be held accountable to prevent these products from getting into the hands of children who could unknowingly consume unsafe amounts and cause health issues.”
In June, Rooney introduced a bill that demands marijuana products be stored in a locked container. The measure establishes civil penalties to be enforced for violations, but doesn’t offer precise guidelines for enforcement,
What About Alcohol, Cigarettes And Prescription Drugs?
There's nothing in the bill that requires other controlled substances such as alcohol, cigarettes, and prescription drugs to be secured, the New Jersey Globe reported.
Families in New Jersey are rather familiar with using and storing alcohol and prescription drugs, while marijuana legalization is recent, and they may not know how to properly store it to be safe for everyone around, Rooney explained.
“Since it is new, and since it is coming in the form of gummies and brownies and cookies and things along those lines, we’re not seeing parents being responsible enough at this point to lock up those dangerous substances,” he told the New Jersey Globe.
According to Rooney, more comprehensive legislation that would include alcohol and other substance “would go nowhere,” as he keeps high hopes for a more narrow marijuana bill to be getting the necessary political support.
Gun Restrictions
When the legislature discussed cannabis law, there were also debates on new gun restrictions, including one that contasts with Rooney’s cannabis storage bill — the Safe Storage of Firearms Act. Under this bill, firearms would have to be unloaded and stored in locked containers.
Rooney, however, voted against the bill last year.
“In the Constitution, it speaks in the Second Amendment about the right to bear arms,” Rooney said. “I’ve read the Constitution many times, and there’s nothing in there about the legalization of marijuana.”
Children Cannabis Poisonings On The Rise All-Around
Rooney's bill was presented after an incident involving two Bergen County nine-year-old children, who ate their parent’s cannabis-infused brownies that were left on a kitchen counter and ended up in the hospital, according to Insider NJ.
More recently, reports of children being poisoned by marijuana edibles — specially designed to resemble candy — are on the rise.
Fox News reported kids younger than five years old are ending up in emergency rooms.
“The majority of times the parents might not even realize it until the child is not waking up, or the child is walking funny,” New Jersey Poison Control managing director Bruce Ruck warned.
Because copycat marijuana edibles are starting to be a public concern, a bipartisan coalition of 23 state attorneys general recently sent a letter to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford demanding action to prevent the sale of packaged marijuana products that resemble popular food brands.
Also, the issue isn't exclusive to U.S.
According to a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine, the number of children hospitalized for marijuana poisoning notably rose in several Canadian provinces after they had legalized edibles.
Photo: Benzinga Edit; Sources: Elsa Olofsson and Jeremiah Lawrence via Unsplash & Matthewpconlon via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.