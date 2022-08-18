Cannabis Poisoning Among Children On The Rise, Expungement Of Cannabis Crimes On Ballot In MO & More Marijuana Updates

Rates Of Children Getting Sick By Cannabis Edibles On Rise

With the spread of cannabis legalization across the states, the rates of children getting poisoned by marijuana edibles (that are specially designed to resemble popular candy) are climbing. Even kids younger than five years old end up in the emergency room, Fox News reported.

“The majority of times the parents might not even realize it until the child is not waking up, or the child is walking funny,” New Jersey Poison Control managing director Bruce Ruck warned about the dangers, in an interview with Fox News.

Copycat marijuana edibles are starting to be a public concern. This June, a bipartisan coalition of 23 state attorneys general sent a letter to Virginia AG Jason Miyares (R) and Nevada AG Aaron Ford (D), demanding action to prevent the sale of packaged marijuana products that resemble popular food brands.

Automatic Expungement For Past Cannabis Crimes On Missouri Ballot

Marijuana advocates in Missouri are pushing for an amendment to the cannabis legalization initiative set for November’s ballot, that would require the court to automatically expunge criminal records for cannabis-related crimes, reported NBC New York.

According to John Payne, the campaign manager for adult-use cannabis legalization, if it gets approved,

The Show-Me State would be the first to achieve this directly through the voters.

Idaho Cannabis Activists Submit Cannabis Legalization 2024 Ballot Initiative

Cannabis activists in Idaho have filed a proposed 2024 ballot initiative that aims to legalize medical marijuana. If the proposal ends up on a ballot, and passes it would enable access to medical marijuana for patients with certain conditions.

The Kind Idaho campaign filed required documents to the secretary of state’s office on Tuesday, reported Marijuana Moment. In their cover letter, the proposed initiative with the title the Idaho Medical Marijuana is almost the same as the previous one that the group submitted two years ago, which didn’t end up on the ballot.

Photo: Courtesy of cottonbro via Pexels