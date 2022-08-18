Cannabis Poisoning Among Children On The Rise, Expungement Of Cannabis Crimes On Ballot In MO & More Marijuana Updates

Rates Of Children Getting Sick By Cannabis Edibles On Rise
With the spread of cannabis legalization across the states, the rates of children getting poisoned by marijuana edibles (that are specially designed to resemble popular candy) are climbing. Even kids younger than five years old end up in the emergency room, Fox News reported.
“The majority of times the parents might not even realize it until the child is not waking up, or the child is walking funny,” New Jersey Poison Control managing director Bruce Ruck warned about the dangers, in an interview with Fox News.
Copycat marijuana edibles are starting to be a public concern. This June, a bipartisan coalition of 23 state attorneys general sent a letter to Virginia AG Jason Miyares (R) and Nevada AG Aaron Ford (D), demanding action to prevent the sale of packaged marijuana products that resemble popular food brands.
Automatic Expungement For Past Cannabis Crimes On Missouri Ballot
Marijuana advocates in Missouri are pushing for an amendment to the cannabis legalization initiative set for November’s ballot, that would require the court to automatically expunge criminal records for cannabis-related crimes, reported NBC New York.
According to John Payne, the campaign manager for adult-use cannabis legalization, if it gets approved,
The Show-Me State would be the first to achieve this directly through the voters.
Idaho Cannabis Activists Submit Cannabis Legalization 2024 Ballot Initiative
Cannabis activists in Idaho have filed a proposed 2024 ballot initiative that aims to legalize medical marijuana. If the proposal ends up on a ballot, and passes it would enable access to medical marijuana for patients with certain conditions.
The Kind Idaho campaign filed required documents to the secretary of state’s office on Tuesday, reported Marijuana Moment. In their cover letter, the proposed initiative with the title the Idaho Medical Marijuana is almost the same as the previous one that the group submitted two years ago, which didn’t end up on the ballot.
Photo: Courtesy of cottonbro via Pexels
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.