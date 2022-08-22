TribeTokes To Launch THC Vaping Products In Massachusetts Via Blue Box Brands

TribeTokes LLC, has partnered with regional operator Blue Box Brands to debut its line of Delta 9 THC vaping products exclusively at licensed adult-use and medical dispensaries in Massachusetts by Q3 2022.
"Our mission from Day 1 was to introduce a cleaner vaping product with no fillers or synthetic ingredients, so that consumers who prefer vaping cannabis can do so safely. We started on this journey in 2017 with CBD and have built a loyal brand following of customers who love our formulations. We are thrilled to introduce Delta 9 THC versions of our beloved products to Massachusetts," stated Degelis Pilla, co-founder and CEO of TribeTokes, who is a native of Nahant, MA.
The strategic licensing agreement will be a key move in TribeTokes' transition from CBD e-commerce into regulated THC markets.
"We are very excited to offer such a high-quality and women-owned brand to our dispensary network in Massachusetts," stated Chris Michaud, CEO of Blue Box Brands.
Dr. Lynn Parodneck, a full time medical marijuana practitioner with over 20 years of experience and over 500 active patients, is a medical advisor to TribeTokes. She stated, "There are many emerging cannabis brands. As a consumer, your job is to purchase reliable products that are safe and consistent. The leadership team of TribeTokes has a conscience - something that is greatly needed in the vaping category. I wholeheartedly support TribeTokes and their attention to detail, research, and hard work."
Photo: Courtesy of TribeTokes LLC
