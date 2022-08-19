IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management

IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Pursuant to the offering, the company may issue up to 10 million common shares of the company at a price of $0.50 per common share. All securities issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general working capital purposes.
As a result of the participation by the insiders, the offering is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of minority security holders in special transactions.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 22, 2022.
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kindel Media via Pexels
Related News
IM Cannabis Q2 Revenue Grows 114% YoY, What About Profit?
Hamburg Launched Partnership To Ease the Burden On Medical Marijuana Patients And Doctors
IM Cannabis Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Revenues Increase 169% YoY To $23.6M
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.