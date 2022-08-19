Unrivaled Brands Stock Drops On Strong Q2 Revenue & Profit Growth

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV released its second quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing total revenue of $17.56 million, an increase of 511.0% compared to total revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Gross profit was $8.27 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.72 million in Q2 2021, an increase of $5.55 million or 204.0%.
-
Net loss was $63.71 million compared to net loss of $4.97 million in Q2 2021.
-
The merger with UMBRLA and the acquisitions of People's First Choice and SilverStreak Solutions in 2021 led to more operations with additional facilities, employees, and costs to support them.
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $19.07 million, compared to $4.70 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $14.37 million or 305.9%.
-
The company realized an operating loss of $67.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to an operating loss of $1.97 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $65.09 million or 3,298.5%. This increase was attributed primarily to a $55.73 million charge for impairment of intangible assets and goodwill related to the UMBRLA and People's acquisitions.
Price Action
Unrivaled Brands shares were trading 7.91% lower at $0.0675 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.
Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash
Related News
Top Cannabis Leaders Under 40: 14 Of Them Are Up For This Sought-After Award, But Who'll Be #1?
Cannabis Company Unrivaled Brands Fires 150 Employees On A Path To Profitability
Unrivaled Brands Q1 Revenue Decreases 9% Sequentially To $20.7 Million
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.