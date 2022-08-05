Cannabis Company Unrivaled Brands Fires 150 Employees On A Path To Profitability

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV provided a corporate update related to its 100-day turnaround plan and strategic restructuring to reduce costs, drive efficiency, and identify a path to profitable growth.
Eric Baum, chairman of the board of Unrivaled Brands, stated, “In the company’s initial communications to shareholders in May, we indicated our immediate focus was on our 100-day plan to stabilize operations, protect our performing assets, create a sustainable debt position, and put us on a path to profitability in an increasingly challenging industry and troubled California market. I am pleased to announce progress against this plan - though humbly recognize that there is still significant work ahead of us.
The company has completed the following:
-
Outsourcing distribution. In June 2022, Unrivaled partnered with a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, with a strong fulfillment infrastructure, to manage distribution of its brands, while simultaneously exiting third-party distribution engagements which were negatively affecting cash flow.
Closing under-performing retail. Unrivaled closed under-performing retail locations in Los Angeles, San Leandro, and Sacramento, California. Where possible, assets from these sites have been deployed elsewhere to support other business operations. The company is actively marketing the closed assets and licenses.
-
Reduction in management and workforce. As of Aug 1, 2022, Unrivaled headcount is 188 versus 338 at the end of Q1 2022. Much of this reduction came from site closures and reduction of corporate headcount. Overall, payroll has been reduced by roughly 40%, with a focus on bringing payroll spend within a healthy range in line with the go-forward size of the company.
-
Related News
Unrivaled Brands Q1 Revenue Decreases 9% Sequentially To $20.7 Million
Unrivaled Brands Reports Revenue Of $47.7M For 2021, Growth Of 674% YoY
Paradise Smokes Expands In California Via Partnership With Cannabis Co. Unrivaled Brands
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.