Tyson 2.0 Teams Up With Verano On Ric Flair Drip Cannabis Line Launch

Legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, TYSON 2.0, is launching its Ric Flair Drip Cannabis line in partnership with Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF.

“TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair fans have been waiting for this moment since we announced our partnership with cultural icon and world-renown wrestler, Ric Flair, and it’s finally here,” Chad Bronstein, co-founder, president and chairman of TYSON 2.0 told Benzinga. “Through Verano’s13-state network, we are rolling out nationwide with the first-everRic Flair Drip Cannabis suite comprised of innovative, high-quality products that capture Ric’s incomparable spirit including collectible flower jars, pre-rolls, vapes, and a future fan-favorite, WOOOOO! Chews.”

Ric Flair Drip Cannabis is set to launch across Verano’s network, with products initially planned to be available in 11 states starting with Arizona, Nevada and Illinois, followed by phased launches across Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Flower jars are designed to resemble wrestling collectible trading cards and vape cartridges inspired by wrestling action figures of the 80s.

One gram pre-rolls in hybrid, sativa, and indica strains will also be available, along with one gram and .9g vapes.

Earlier this year, TYSON 2.0 expanded its celebrity house of brands strategy with the acquisition of Ric Flair Drip, Inc. This strategic partnership enabled TYSON 2.0 to broaden its product suite with the ability to commercialize pro-wrestler Ric Flair’s intellectual property within the cannabis space. With wide-consumer accessibility at the core of TYSON 2.0, the Ric Flair Drip Cannabis line offers premium cannabis products at not so premium prices and will include flower, vape cartridges, edibles, and pre-rolls, all with a Ric Flair vibe.

“What a truly momentous day to be launching the first batch of Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products with TYSON 2.0 and our partner Verano, WOOOOO!” Ric Flair, founder, Ric Flair Drip, Inc. told Benzinga. “My entire life has been about working hard, playing harder and putting forth positive energy. Recognized for its health and wellness benefits, cannabis helps me do just that. I’m thrilled to finally share the life-elevating products we’ve created with my fans and cannabis consumers around the nation.”

About Verano

Verano is a vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail dispensaries under its signature Zen Leaf and MÜV banners, and develops and produces a suite of branded premium cannabis products, including VeranoTM, AvexiaTM, EncoreTM and MÜVTM. The company’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 109 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity.

Photo: Courtesy of Tyson 2.0