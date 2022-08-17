Check Out This Amazing New Weed Video By GUAP And Al Harrington's Viola

Viola, the Black-owned cannabis brand founded by Al Harrington, recently debuted the “Viola Vibes System.” For this launch, the company enlisted the help of the one and only GUAP.
Rolling out this brand refresh, the Viola team wanted to create a commercial that spoke to its community and decided to team up with GUAP to help bring the vibes with a cameo from the man himself, CEO Al Harrington.
The narration introduces viewers to Viola Vibes System (VVS) "our new method of curating customers' experiences with our brand while providing education on our offerings to prove that there's something for everyone's vibe, whatever it may be".
Check out the video below.
What Is Viola Vibes System
VVS will simplify the selection and purchasing process by categorizing all Viola flower strains into 4 different groups. Consumers will be able to learn about and select products that fit their vibe via the “What’s your vibe?” quiz or the help of a local budtender. Sharing additional details below on the new system/vibes.
Categories include:
- Get Up and Go: The perfect vibe for when you’re looking to feel energized. Get up and at ‘em all while feeling upbeat, productive, and active. These products are made for when you’ve got things to do and are looking for some stimulation to get you there.
- Good Times: When you know the vibes, you know the vibes. Enjoy the vibrancy of life while feeling happy, optimistic, and in good spirits. These products are made for when you want to add some spice of life to your normal day.
- Kick Back: Sometimes we want to enjoy the vibe and simply relax. Kick Back and enjoy being chill, calm, and collected. These products are made for when you want to enjoy the wave and take in all the scenery around you.
- Lights Out: Welcome to the vibe of euphoria. Completely unplug, unwind, and vibe out with feelings of serenity, tranquility, and peace. These products are made especially for when you want to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with yourself.
