Check Out This Amazing New Weed Video By GUAP And Al Harrington's Viola

Viola, the Black-owned cannabis brand founded by Al Harrington, recently debuted the “Viola Vibes System.” For this launch, the company enlisted the help of the one and only GUAP.

Rolling out this brand refresh, the Viola team wanted to create a commercial that spoke to its community and decided to team up with GUAP to help bring the vibes with a cameo from the man himself, CEO Al Harrington.

The narration introduces viewers to Viola Vibes System (VVS) "our new method of curating customers' experiences with our brand while providing education on our offerings to prove that there's something for everyone's vibe, whatever it may be".

Check out the video below.

What Is Viola Vibes System

VVS will simplify the selection and purchasing process by categorizing all Viola flower strains into 4 different groups. Consumers will be able to learn about and select products that fit their vibe via the “What’s your vibe?” quiz or the help of a local budtender. Sharing additional details below on the new system/vibes.

Categories include: