EXCLUSIVE: Keep Calm And Carry CBD Softgels With THC, CV Sciences Launches Relaxation Products

Hemp CBD manufacturer CV Sciences, Inc. CVSI has launched +PlusCBD Reserve Collection softgels to support stress relief and relaxation. This new CBD collection will be available online starting August 15th at $54.99 per 60-count bottle.
“It is important to the CV Sciences team that we create a range of options for consumers seeking to incorporate a microdose of CBD and THC into their daily lives,” Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences told Benzinga. “During times of anxiety, stress and depression, +PlusCBD Reserve Collection Softgels elicit powerful feelings of calm, comfort and relief in those needing support. The softgels are easy-to-take, convenient and carefully formulated to improve the quality of life of our consumers, demonstrating CV Sciences’ commitment to innovative, high-quality CBD and THC products."
+PlusCBD Reserve Highlights
+PlusCBD Reserve Collection softgels is the newest iteration of CV Sciences’ top-selling Reserve Collection, the brand’s sole THC line. Reserve Softgels are specially formulated to provide a full spectrum of cannabinoids, fostering feelings of calm and relief when consumers require intense support.
Reserve softgels feature a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC (12.5mg CBD to 1.25mg THC), offering a manageable microdose perfect for consumers of all backgrounds and needs. These softgels are available in 60-count bottles.
The softgels are ideal for both men and women from Millenials to Boomers who are occasional CBD/THC users.
The Reserve softgels join the +PlusCBD Reserve Collection’s product lineup, featuring gummies and oils available in various flavors and potency.
“With the continued success of the Reserve Collection, an easy-to-take softgel is the perfect next addition to provide consumers with an even broader range of form factors,” Dowling stated. “CV Sciences consistently aims to offer consumers the highest-quality, most innovative ways to incorporate CBD and THC into their daily lives, actively targeting common issues like anxiety, depression and stress.”
Photo: Courtesy of CV Sciences
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
