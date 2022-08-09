Keep Your Weed Fresh And Secure In These New Smell-Proof Stash Boxes

Stash Monkey has officially launched its innovative Stash Monkey Stash Box, a device created to store your cannabis products safely.
The box features a hard-sided, crush-proof protective body with a discreet, unassuming design that fits any décor. It also includes a purpose-built vape pen rack and silicone organizer for tools and accessories.
Graeme Gordon, the inventor and CEO of Stash Monkey, explains why he created this product, quoting data from The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which shows that 90% of all childhood poisonings occur in the home. With many cannabis products nowadays looking a lot like traditional candy, THC intoxications are also on the rise.
"This scary statistic came to life when I discovered my child snooping in the bathroom. Unable to find a suitable solution to protect my daughter, I decided to create a smell- proof, locking storage product designed to deter the unintended ingestion of cannabis products and medications," shares Gordon. "At the core, our proprietary seal solves the odor problem associated with cannabis. Stash Monkey’s combination lock with key entry backup help prevents unauthorized access to its contents from adults, children and pets."
And he added, “Unintended ingestion of edibles is a growing issue, one that will become much more prevalent as more states decriminalize the recreational sales/use of cannabis. A truly secure and smell-proof home storage solution was lacking in the category, and Stash Monkey intends to fill that void."
