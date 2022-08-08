Lower Competition Cannabis Market In West Virginia Gets A New Player

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN entered into partnership with Harvest Care Medical, LLC, a grower, processor, and provider of medical cannabis products in the state of West Virginia, with ten dispensary licenses of which two are currently in operation. Harvest Care was granted one of ten cultivation licenses last year and will contribute the use of the license to the relationship, allowing Heritage to produce branded products to be offered to medical cannabis consumers in West Virginia.

Similar to Heritage’s relationship in Missouri, under the agreement Heritage will supply production equipment to Harvest Care as well as provide training and supervision of staff on the proprietary methods of extraction and manufacturing of Heritage developed and branded products. The relationship will provide favorable shelf allocation for Heritage’s branded products in Harvest Care’s West Virginia dispensaries. The production equipment is currently being installed at Harvest Care’s facility and is expected to be operational by September.

“We are very pleased to have inked this deal with Harvest Care, one of the established leaders in the state of West Virginia and the right partner for Heritage to expand in the U.S. in an asset light, capital efficient way,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage.

“We continue to grow our revenue channels and diversify Heritage to extend beyond a market that has been dampened by this challenging regulatory environment that has seen far reaching impacts on cash flow in the space. We believe that in an early-stage, lower competition market like West Virginia, we can successfully bring Heritage’s branded offerings to this growing market and see vast upside potential in our expansion strategy and its positive impact on profitability,” continued Schwede.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

