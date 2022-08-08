Lower Competition Cannabis Market In West Virginia Gets A New Player

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN entered into partnership with Harvest Care Medical, LLC, a grower, processor, and provider of medical cannabis products in the state of West Virginia, with ten dispensary licenses of which two are currently in operation. Harvest Care was granted one of ten cultivation licenses last year and will contribute the use of the license to the relationship, allowing Heritage to produce branded products to be offered to medical cannabis consumers in West Virginia.
Similar to Heritage’s relationship in Missouri, under the agreement Heritage will supply production equipment to Harvest Care as well as provide training and supervision of staff on the proprietary methods of extraction and manufacturing of Heritage developed and branded products. The relationship will provide favorable shelf allocation for Heritage’s branded products in Harvest Care’s West Virginia dispensaries. The production equipment is currently being installed at Harvest Care’s facility and is expected to be operational by September.
“We are very pleased to have inked this deal with Harvest Care, one of the established leaders in the state of West Virginia and the right partner for Heritage to expand in the U.S. in an asset light, capital efficient way,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage.
“We continue to grow our revenue channels and diversify Heritage to extend beyond a market that has been dampened by this challenging regulatory environment that has seen far reaching impacts on cash flow in the space. We believe that in an early-stage, lower competition market like West Virginia, we can successfully bring Heritage’s branded offerings to this growing market and see vast upside potential in our expansion strategy and its positive impact on profitability,” continued Schwede.
Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash
Related News
Heritage Cannabis Launching Social Responsibility Program - Heritage Helps
Heritage Cannabis Cuts Q2 2022 Comprehensive Loss By 90.28% YoY, What About Gross Revenue?
Heritage To Roll Out 20 New Products In Ontario, Issues 7.1M Settlement Shares
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.