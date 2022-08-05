This Specialized MDMA Producer Will Provide Psychedelics Exclusively For Canadian Massive Research Organization

A new deal has been signed between PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. MDMA and InterVivo Solutions for GMP MDMA and engineering MDMA supply towards research on its impact on neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases.

The agreement entails that PharmAla will provide both its clinical-grade and recently registered LaNeo MDMA, as well as engineering MDMA for further advancing expert pre-clinical in vivo (animal) research. InterVivo and its client companies will have exclusive access to the compounds at reduced prices and will have the possibility to use the MDMA once reaching the clinical (human) research stage.

InterVivo Solutions (IVS) provides research services using translational animal models for efficacy, pharmacokinetics, safety and toxicology, including bioanalytical and imaging support. Together with sister company Transpharmation, IVS conducts scientific operations in Canada, UK, Ireland and Poland, forming the largest neuroscience-specialized in vivo contract research organization.

Separately, PharmAla is a biotech company focused on R&D and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules including MDMA. Its core goals are to produce global-scale generic, clinical-grade (GMP) MDMA for clinical trials, and the development of novel, proprietary drugs.

PharmAla's R&D unit commenced pre-clinical research for two patented proprietary compounds based on MDXX class molecules at the University of Arkansas School for Medical Sciences in the U.S. and at InterVivo Solutions in Canada.

Public Statements

On behalf of InterVivo, its director of sales and marketing Sal Lemus said: "We're pleased to be able to offer our global client base a reliable and high-quality supply of reference MDMA through this exclusive supply agreement with PharmAla. Our hope is this will streamline and further propel our client's research efforts to uncover and optimize the key properties of psychedelics and entactogenic medicines."

PharmAla’s CEO Nick Kadysh added: "As a current client of InterVivo, we have seen the excellence of their work first-hand. We've been impressed with both their scientific rigour, and the speed with which they have developed data sets to support our novel IP."

