Oregon, Psilocybin & Local 'Opt-Out': Check Out Why Washington County Finally Decided

August 2 was the date for Washington County’s second hearing of a proposal that would have set commissioners to offer voters to “opt-out” of state Measure 109, also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act.

That resolution was defeated by a 3-2 voting result. Chance or not, the three commissioners voting against the “opt-out” measure were female board members: Kathryn Harrington, Nafisa Fai and Pam Treece; while the two male representatives, Roy Rogers and Jerry Willey, voted for it.

What this result means is that psilocybin manufacturing and service centers will be allowed to lawfully operate in unincorporated parts of Washington County, as stated by Measure 109.

In a nutshell, the voting took place because some of the commissioners thought it was best to delay the local implementation of Measure 109 until the state level Oregon Health Authority (OHA) decided on the final set of regulations.

The fact that public hearings for (and against) an “opt-out” measure have become a trend, especially in rural Oregonian counties cannot be overlooked. Ending in July, 24 out of a total 36 counties were undergoing the procedure, yet eight of them (including Washington County) finally decided not hold the opt-out vote, while the remaining 16 have yet to report on their commissioners’ call.

Washington commissioner Kathryn Harrington recalled that local support for Measure 109 was even higher than that shown at the state level (59% compared to 56%), which is evidence speaking on behalf of the local voters’ disposition towards psilocybin therapy.

Harrington further expressed that there is ample evidence of psilocybin’s potential to “help reduce depression, anxiety —including end-of-life anxiety—, problematic alcohol and tobacco use, and trauma-related disorders, including PTSD,” while echoing the fact that the new legislation does not allow for retail sales, which would simplify the access to psilocybin for those in need.

