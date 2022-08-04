Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Kissimmee, Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is opening of a new medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida. Located at 51 N. Doverplum Ave., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on August 4, 2022, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

"Trulieve is proud to continue being at the forefront of expanding access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," stated Trulieve's CEO Kim Rivers, "Trulieve is committed to investing in the Kissimmee community, as well as offering patients access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, the company’s portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

