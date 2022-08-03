Small Pharma: New Canadian Patent For Proprietary DMT Analogue, Adds To Growing International Protection Grants

Biotech producer of short-acting psychedelics for therapeutic purposes Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF has been granted a patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office as of July 19, 2022, which protects the composition of matter of specific deuterated DMT analogs including the active ingredient in drug candidate SPL028.
The patent is the most recent in Small Pharma’s existing patents for SPL028, most notably those provided by the U.K. and Europe, a win that does seem to strengthen the company’s assets protection within international markets.
Regarding their portfolio, Small Pharma has recently received an Issue Notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) stating that the corresponding patent application for novel injectable formulations of DMT-based compounds, including the active ingredients in SPL026 and SPL028, will be granted on August 9, 2022.
The company has also shared its financial and business results for fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.
On the new announcement, CEO George Tziras commented: “As we prepare to enter the clinic with SPL028, this additional protection bolsters our development strategy around one of our core pipeline compounds. We are pleased that the Canadian patent office recognizes our efforts to develop novel and differentiated medicines, which validates Small Pharma’s ability to mature our portfolio across multiple jurisdictions.”
Photo Courtesy of Unsplash.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
