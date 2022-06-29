East LA Skateboard Icon Briana King And Green Monké Launch High-Dose THC Beverage in California

Green Monké, a popular cannabis soda announced its collaboration with East LA skateboard icon Briana King on a new can design (limited edition) for the cannabis brand. The maker of happy sodas for happy hour is now offering a high dose of Tropical Citrus flavor.

“Being hungover is boring, so cannabis helps me to relax without the need for alcohol,” said Briana King, who is also, a community organizer, model and actor. “I fell in love with drinking cannabis when I tried Green Monké’s Tropical Citrus soda, so partnering with the brand on a new can design featuring Venice Beach Skatepark combines two of my favorite vibes for humans to enjoy throughout California.”

The 12-ounce cans deliver 10mg THC and 20mg CBD and come dressed in a sleek, purple-hued interpretation of Briana’s beloved Venice Beach Skatepark. The limited-edition cannabis-infused soda is inspired by the waves of calm that come from skating by the beach. It also delivers a sweet pineapple and orange taste with an ear-to-ear smile-producing high.

“I’m often at the Venice Beach skatepark for hours, ending the day with cannabis and the sunset. Green Monké helped me to capture this moment beautifully with our unique can design using my favorite shades of purple to show how it feels to skate and hang near the beach with dreamlike California skies overhead,” Briana said on her social media.

The new and fun beverage is now available for pre-order in California from the Green Monké website and from select dispensaries starting July 11.

In May 2021 Green Monké launched its line-up of cannabis-infused happy sodas with fruit flavors–Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit, and Mango Guava–each with a low dose of 3mg THC and 6mg CBD.

To celebrate its first year in California, Green Monké chose to take its signature Tropical Citrus flavor higher with 10mg THC and 20mg CBD and codesigned its cans with the collaboration of someone who embodies the brand’s commitment to judgment-free fun. Green Monké found that in Briana King and celebrates their passion for fostering an inclusive skating community that champions female and LGBTQ+ skaters.

Photo: Courtesy of Green Monké