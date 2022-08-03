Tilray's CBD Beverages To Hit The Shelves In 13 States Via Partnership With Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY Fresh Hemp Foods, Ltd., a part of the company’s Tilray Wellness division, has signed a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the preeminent distributor of wine and spirits. The distribution agreement will provide Tilray Wellness with direct access to Southern Glazer’s distribution network reaching consumers everywhere from local bars and restaurants to independent and national grocery chains and convenience stores.

Jared Simon, president, of Tilray Wellness and Fresh Hemp Foods, stated, “This agreement helps Tilray uniquely position itself to enter the multi-billion-dollar adult beverage category with a non-alcoholic, CBD beverage alternative, for consumers who want to relax and unwind.”

Southern Glazer’s will be the exclusive distribution partner for the Tilray Wellness CBD beverage portfolio across 13 states with additional opportunities to scale nationwide. This strategic agreement will allow Tilray Brands to develop a U.S. CBD beverage portfolio within familiar retail channels, which will transition the category out of the fringe and into the mainstream.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

